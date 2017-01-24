Teen parents indicted in newborn’s murder

A Madison County grand jury has indicted two teen parents for the murder of their newborn in July 2016.

Madison Eagan and Zackary Harbin are both indicted on capital murder charges. Their arraignment is scheduled for April 13.

READ MORE: Teens charged with murder of infant

Their baby, Rachel Harbin, died in a Birmingham hospital after being found with bruising and head trauma at their home. Investigators determined she suffered a skull fracture.

READ MORE: Infant suffered from skull fracture, teen parents remain in jail

Eagan and Harbin were initially charged with domestic violence. They were given capital murder charges after the baby's death.

Investigators said the parents insist they don't know what happened to Rachel.

READ MORE: Teen parents accused of killing newborn appear in court

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48