Teddy Bears for first responders

First Baptist Church of Athens is helping bring comfort to children during a scary situation.



David Carter is the Children and Young Families pastor at the church and tells us, “We wanted to teach our children how we could care for others in the name of the lord. So we started developing this teddy bear ministry that had sort of gone to the waist side a while back. We’ve recreated it.”



The church has collected and bagged over a hundred stuffed animals to split between the three first responders in Athens.

For more information on how you can donate stuffed animals for this cause, you may call the church at 256-232-0602.



