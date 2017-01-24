14-year-old killed crossing street near North Sand Mountain High School

A teenage pedestrian was struck and killed near North Sand Mountain High School.

Alabama State Troopers say the 14-year-old Thomas Coleman was struck by a 2015 Chrysler on Alabama 71 at mile marker 29 in the Higdon community shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. They are still investigating.

A 16-year-old girl was driving the vehicle. She was not injured. Troopers questioned her.

Members of the community said Coleman was walking home from school when he was struck. Witnesses said he crossed the street to get to a gas station where his father was going to pick him up.

Fifth grader Talie Morgan said she walks home from school with the victim often. She said she’s the last person the victim ever spoke to.

“I was walking with him, and he complimented my shoes and I said 'thank you,'" she said. “He was a really nice person. He laughs and cuts up all the time, He jokes around. He just has a huge personality."

The superintendent of Jackson County Schools said the accident has had a tremendous impact on faculty and staff, and they're working to have extra counselors at local schools Wednesday morning.

