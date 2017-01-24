14-year-old killed crossing street near North Sand Mountain High School

Limestone County crews are on a scene in the Canebrake subdivision.More >>
Limestone County crews are on a scene in the Canebrake subdivision.More >>
Huntsville city leaders are looking at a new future for the residents and businesses in west Huntsville.More >>
Huntsville city leaders are looking at a new future for the residents and businesses in west Huntsville.More >>
Sen. Strange finally sat down with WAFF 48 News to answer our questions.More >>
Sen. Strange finally sat down with WAFF 48 News to answer our questions.More >>
Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s and feel more like the lower to middle 90s with the added humidity.More >>
Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s and feel more like the lower to middle 90s with the added humidity.More >>
Six years ago on April 27, 2011, people all throughout our state suffered unimaginable loss.More >>
Six years ago on April 27, 2011, people all throughout our state suffered unimaginable loss.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
Lawmakers and the White House are nearing agreement on a $1 trillion spending bill days ahead of a government shutdown deadline - and President Trump's 100th day in office.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>