Huntsville woman charged with assault in Rutledge Drive shooting

Huntsville police have charged a 32-year-old woman with assault after shooting and injuring another woman on Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell us the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4700 block of Rutledge Drive.

Investigators tell us officers responded to a shooting victim in the 1400 block of Ascent Trail where it was discovered the victim was in an altercation with several people on Rutledge Drive.

During that altercation 32-year-old Brandie Nance of Huntsville shot the victim one time with a handgun. The victim drove herself to Ascent Trail where officers and HEMSI personnel found her. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Nance is charged with assault.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48