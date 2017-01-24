Construction starts soon for interchange between Town Madison, I-565

Officials expect construction to start soon on the new interrchange between Town Madison and I-565. (Source: WAFF)

Work on a new interchange that will connect Interstate 565 to a to the $400 million development called Town Madison will start soon. A bid for the work on phase one of the project is due at the end of the month.

The interchange is something that's been in the works ever since developer Louis Breland announced his intentions to build a retail or living community in Madison several years ago. His development, called Town Madison, will sit south of I-565 between Zierdt Road and Wall Triana Highway.

The 700-acre site has undergone years of environmental studies and reviews. People working on the project expect to start to see dirt moving soon.

The new interchange is a key component to Breland's project because it'll give drivers direct access to Town Madison.

Madison City Council President Tommy Overcash laid out a timeline for the work with WAFF 48 News during an interview on Tuesday.

“Probably within 30 days we'll see bulldozers out here working doing the site prep type stuff,” said Overcash.

More announcements on Town Madison are expected in the coming months. Town Madison officials tell us the construction phase will be underway by this summer and the project fully complete by next fall.

