Athens man charged in 2014 child sexual abuse case

An Athens man has been arrested in a child sexual abuse case that started almost two years ago.

Athens police say investigators and the Department of Human Resources investigated a possible improper touching incident between a 9-year-old female and a 29-year-old man in May 2014. At the time of the investigation, the victim wouldn’t talk about the incident, according to police.

Police say the victim has now come forward. Officers say talked to an interviewer at the Child's Advance Center a few days ago and provided useful information in the investigation.

Alejandro Ortiz-Perez was detained for questioning Tuesday morning. After the interview, Ortiz-Perez was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age. He was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

This case remains under investigation.

