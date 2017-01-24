Rare NASA photos on display at VBC

Free art gallery of rare NASA photos at the VBC.

Arts Huntsville is partnering with Marshall Space Flight Center to display original artwork by NASA artists at the Von Braun Center.

The art gallery at the Von Braun Center is titled: Between Imagination and Invention: The Art of NASA in the Space Age.

It features more than 40 original pieces by NASA artists, many of the pieces are never-before-seen beyond NASA's walls.

The pieces, by more than 20 artists from the 1960s through the 1990s, conceptualize the organization's vision for space exploration vehicles and unseen planets, while others document historical events.

"We really see this gallery as the perfect intersection between the arts and sciences," said Daniela Perallon, Marketing Manager with Arts Huntsville. "So, we want people to come out here, adults and families and kids, to come out here and see these pieces because they're so inspiring. They really show what creative and innovation reside here in the Rocket City and continues today in our thriving art community."

The exhibit is the first in Arts Huntsville's year-long celebration of the Alabama 200 Bicentennial Celebration.

The "Exploring Our Places" project will feature four gallery exhibits throughout the year showcasing the places that make Huntsville stand out in the state.

The exhibit will be on display in the Von Braun Center through March 2017 and can be found between the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall and the VBC Playhouse. It can be viewed during VBC hours seven days a week.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48