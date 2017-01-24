WAFF 48 takes the Scale Back Alabama Challenge

WAFF 48 is ready to #drop10! We are excited to be participating in the Scale Back Alabama program again this year.



Last week our teams braved the scale for our official weigh-in here at the station.



Everybody has their own personal goals and plans on how to make the program work for them. We want to simplify this not only for ourselves, but for our viewers participating as well.



Each week we’ll be providing exercise and nutritional information you can incorporate into your plan. It’s a segment we’re calling Tuesday’s Tips.



We’ll also be getting weekly updates from some of our participants on how they’re doing.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.