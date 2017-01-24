Lineup Announced For Spring Fest 2017

Huntsville’s annual outdoor music festival is expanding. Spring Fest, which began as a one day event in 2015, will now take place over two days on April 21-22 at the Butler Green between Yellowhammer and Straight to Ale breweries.

Night one will be headlined by Grammy-winning Southern rocker John Paul White, who recently released his first solo album in nearly a decade. White is an Alabama native who hails from Muscle Shoals. Opening on Friday night will be singer-songwriter Dylan LeBlanc, also from the Shoals. LeBlanc will be backed by The Pollies, a popular Southern rock band out of Florence.

Day two will celebrate the sounds and flavors of Nashville with headliner Cory Branan, a Mississippi native who was named one of Rolling Stone’s 10 New Artists You Need to Know in 2014. Among the other acts are East Nashville songwriter Lilly Hiatt, alt-country quintet Great Peacock, Alabama rockers The Dexateens, and The Deslondes, an eclectic country-soul band out of New Orleans.

The complete lineup is as follows:

Friday, April 21

7:45 p.m. Dylan LeBlanc and The Pollies

9:30 p.m. John Paul White

Saturday, April 22

3:00 p.m. The Deslondes

4:30 p.m. Lilly Hiatt

6:00 p.m. Great Peacock

9:30 p.m. Cory Branan

The festival grounds will include portions of Yellowhammer and Straight to Ale breweries. Vertical House and Echo Records will be on hand to help deejay between sets. There will also be a number of food trucks and craft vendors in attendance each day.

Spring Fest 2017 is rain or shine.

Tickets are now on sale. Advance tickets are $25 per day or $40 for the weekend. Tickets purchased the day of the event will set you back $30 per day or $50 for the weekend.

Physical tickets can be purchased in-person in the taproom of Yellowhammer Brewing or Tangled String Studios, located at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment. They will also be available online.

