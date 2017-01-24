HEMSI on scene of car in water near Butler Mills Road

On Monday morning, HEMSI was called to a scene where a car is in the water off Butler Mills Road and Anderson Ridge Road in New Hope.

Officials tell us a car went into the water at around 2 a.m., and that the driver was able to escape.

The New Hope Fire Department, Madison County Rescue Squad, and HEMSI are all on scene.

Officials tell us they are waiting for boats to arrive to go into the water.

