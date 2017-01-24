Morning Headlines: 'Get up. We've got to get out': Storms kill 20 in the South

'Get up. We've got to get out': Storms kill 20 in the South
Bonnie and Wayne Collier were jolted awake in their mobile home by a cellphone weather alert early Sunday. They jumped up, turned on the TV, saw a tornado warning and decided to run. "We heard the Code Red," said Bonnie Collier, 65. "He told me, 'Get up. We've got to get out."
Trump courts business, labor in delicate balancing act
President Donald Trump's opening work day offered a look at his tricky balancing act between American businesses and the working-class voters who propelled his march to the White House. The name of the game, Trump tweeted before dawn: "Jobs." He then met with American business executives to both charm and threaten them into doing business in the U.S.
Highs in the upper 50s with sunshine
Some lingering clouds this morning but no weather woes to slow your morning commute. Sunshine will take us through most of today with light northerly winds. Highs will be in the upper 50s, which is still slightly above average for this time of year.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said a group of senior men meeting about 20 hours a week at City Hall will be allowed to continue to meet and drink their coffee.More >>
Overnight storms are pushing east of the Valley. Cloud cover will quickly decrease from west to east. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s, which is where we should be for this time of year.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are nearing a decision on barring changes to Confederate or other long-standing monuments.More >>
The westbound lanes of Highway 72 at Shields Road is shut down due to an 18-wheeler crash.More >>
Investigators are looking into what caused a home on Claty Drive to go up in flames Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
The couple died in the hospital by each other’s side, holding hands almost to the end.More >>
The 8-year-old’s father died months before she was born, and her mother says the girl’s eyes light up when she sees police officers.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
