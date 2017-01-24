Morning Headlines: 'Get up. We've got to get out': Storms kill 20 in the South

'Get up. We've got to get out': Storms kill 20 in the South

Bonnie and Wayne Collier were jolted awake in their mobile home by a cellphone weather alert early Sunday. They jumped up, turned on the TV, saw a tornado warning and decided to run. "We heard the Code Red," said Bonnie Collier, 65. "He told me, 'Get up. We've got to get out."

Trump courts business, labor in delicate balancing act

President Donald Trump's opening work day offered a look at his tricky balancing act between American businesses and the working-class voters who propelled his march to the White House. The name of the game, Trump tweeted before dawn: "Jobs." He then met with American business executives to both charm and threaten them into doing business in the U.S.

Highs in the upper 50s with sunshine

Some lingering clouds this morning but no weather woes to slow your morning commute. Sunshine will take us through most of today with light northerly winds. Highs will be in the upper 50s, which is still slightly above average for this time of year.

