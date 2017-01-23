Political analyst explains Reagan-era anti-abortion policy

President Donald Trump is just days into his presidency and is already taking action on a very controversial topic.

On Monday, Trump signed a memorandum to reinstate a policy that prevents federal funds from going to foreign nongovernmental organizations that perform abortions. The controversial rule, which is a Reagan-era anti-abortion policy, blocks foreign aid for family planning services.

WAFF 48’s political analyst, Waymon Burke of Calhoun Community College, said as of now, this doesn’t affect people here in north Alabama. But he said if it’s extended in the future, it might could.

Burke said today is a victory for pro-life groups.

“Groups who oppose abortion, any little step is very important to them as a victory. One of the things that this president is doing and his predecessors have done is to do something, whether its symbolic or has teeth, that satisfies a portion of the people who backed them,” Burke said.

