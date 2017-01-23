Political analyst explains Reagan-era anti-abortion policy

Overnight storms are pushing east of the Valley. Cloud cover will quickly decrease from west to east. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s, which is where we should be for this time of year.More >>
Overnight storms are pushing east of the Valley. Cloud cover will quickly decrease from west to east. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s, which is where we should be for this time of year.More >>
Investigators are looking into what caused a home on Claty Drive to go up in flames Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m.More >>
Investigators are looking into what caused a home on Claty Drive to go up in flames Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m.More >>
President Donald Trump's tax cut plan that rolled out Tuesday includes reducing corporate tax rate to 15 percent.More >>
President Donald Trump's tax cut plan that rolled out Tuesday includes reducing corporate tax rate to 15 percent.More >>
An 18-wheeler collided head-on with a Corvette near Gurley Wednesday night.More >>
An 18-wheeler collided head-on with a Corvette near Gurley Wednesday night.More >>
New cabins will soon be available for rent near the lake in Scottsboro. They're located at the Jackson County Park.More >>
New cabins will soon be available for rent near the lake in Scottsboro. They're located at the Jackson County Park.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>