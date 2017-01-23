1 dead, 1 injured in Marshall County wreck

The system we have been giving you “First Alert” about for the past couple of days is coming together to our west and will lead to a round of storms overnight.More >>
The system we have been giving you “First Alert” about for the past couple of days is coming together to our west and will lead to a round of storms overnight.More >>
President Donald Trump's tax cut plan that rolled out Tuesday includes reducing corporate tax rate to 15 percent.More >>
President Donald Trump's tax cut plan that rolled out Tuesday includes reducing corporate tax rate to 15 percent.More >>
An 18-wheeler collided head-on with a Corvette near Gurley Wednesday night.More >>
An 18-wheeler collided head-on with a Corvette near Gurley Wednesday night.More >>
New cabins will soon be available for rent near the lake in Scottsboro. They're located at the Jackson County Park.More >>
New cabins will soon be available for rent near the lake in Scottsboro. They're located at the Jackson County Park.More >>
Limestone County deputies arrested an Athens man on animal cruelty charges late Tuesday.More >>
Limestone County deputies arrested an Athens man on animal cruelty charges late Tuesday.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>