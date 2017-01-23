1 dead, 1 injured in Marshall County wreck

One person was killed and another was injured in a Monday night wreck in Marshall County.

Alabama State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 168 about three miles east of Douglas at about 6:15 p.m. Troopers say a 1985 Chevrolet pickup collided head-on with a 2011 Chevrolet van.

The pickup's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Toppers identified him as Michael Corey Pagliaro, 23, of Horton.

The van's driver was transported to a hospital.

Troopers say neither person was using a seat belt.

