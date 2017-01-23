Man pleads guilty in Lowe Mill area murder

The suspect in a murder case from the Lowe Mill area pleaded guilty on Monday.

Ryon Oneal Russell pleaded guilty to the murder of 57-year-old Peggy Lynn Chambers Teichmiller. Her body was found in a creek near Lowe Mill in August 2015.

He pleaded guilty to one count of murder and was sentenced to 30 years, according to court documents.

