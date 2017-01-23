Boaz seeks to revamp recreational facilities

The Boaz recreational facilities could be getting an upgrade. (Source: WAFF)

The city of Boaz is moving forward with plans to revamp its recreational facilities. But first, the city will have to figure out how much it will cost.

Plans for a multimillion-dollar aquatics center failed in the last city council. Mayor David Dyar said he hopes to get something nice that's within budget.

Dyar said they plan to use city workers to revamp the small park on King Street.

The city is applying for a gr ant to help remove the portable at Cherokee Park and replace it with a new restroom facility and ball park.

But the big item is a new recreational complex. Dyar said they're currently looking at various sites to put the new complex.

The new complex is expected to have two gyms, a walking track around them, an outdoor swimming pool and possibly a splash pad.

Dyar expects the new facility will be tailored for the use of Boaz residents.

“It will be one for the citizens that fits the needs of the majority of the citizens of Boaz that would not require a membership fee. Everyone would be able to go to the gym and use those facilities without having to pay a membership fee,” said Dyar.

Dyar hopes to begin breaking ground by the end of the year.

