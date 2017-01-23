Marshall County to support state bond issue for roads

A three-cent per gallon gas tax could happen as county commissions seek to improve rural county roads.

The Alabama County Commission Association is seeking endorsement of counties to ask the legislature for a $1.2 billion bond issue.

Marshall County is expected to take up the resolution when they meet on Wednesday. Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said roads in Marshall County need it.

A ribbon-cutting for the new Red Mill Bridge was held last week. It was part of Gov. Robert Bentley's ATRIP Project. That project was a large bond issue for roads and bridges across the state, mainly major collector roads.

That money is running out. Now county commissions are wanting an ATRIP 2 Project.

The county commission association plans to ask the legislature for a gas tax hike to repair secondary roads.

Many counties say they do not have a progressive sales tax and therefore cannot afford to pave them.

“We have over 1,200 miles of roads in Marshall County, and I would say half of them, at least half of them, needs to be repaired now, need to be resurfaced. We still have several bridges in the county that need to be rebuilt. In my community I live in I can think of a number of roads that needs to be resurfaced and the county just doesn't have the money to resurface right now,” said Hutcheson.

Hutcheson estimates it would cost drivers approximately an additional $25 each year.

