Huntsville Botanical Garden's new guest center opens tomorrow

Huntsville Botanical Garden's new Guest Center will open tomorrow morning at 9am.

The 30,000-square foot guest center will offer visitors a grand arrival in the front entrance of the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

Donations and sponsors helped pay for the 16-million-dollar building.

The state-of-the-art building includes a new restaurant and three new rental spaces for the public.

"We have several new rental spaces, we have the Carriage House and we have the Grand Hall," said Katelyn Henderson, Marketing Manager with Huntsville Botanical Garden. "We'll also have a conservatory which is a very beautiful, glass building that you'll be able to rent out for weddings, corporate events, corporate retreats, non-profit events and things like that. It's really wonderful."

Jakob Reed, chef at Albany Bistro in Decatur will own "The Table in the Garden" restaurant at the garden.

The restaurant and guest center will have a grand opening April 1st with festivities and events happening all month long to celebrate.

