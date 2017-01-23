Irish pub coming to downtown Huntsville

An Irish pub is coming to downtown Huntsville.

Renovations are underway for Keegan's Public House.

It will be located inside the West Side Square building across from the Madison County Courthouse downtown.

Catlyn Kilmury, marketing manager for the Keegan's Huntsville, said the full-service restaurant is family friendly and locally owned.

"We're pretty much a local business run by local people," said Catlyn Kilmury. "Everybody's that's involved has home roots in Huntsville or have been in the Huntsville for several years. So, we knew that this market needed this. You know, we kind of planned this and went searching for it. We knew we needed an authentic Irish restaurant, we found it and we're bringing it here now."

There are several Keegan's Public House restaurants in the Atlanta area.

Kilmury said this will be the first one in Alabama.

She said the restaurant will open in a few months.

