GOES-16 sends first images back to Earth

A state-of-the-art weather satellite launched in November is now feeding back images to Earth.



The stunning photographs were captured on January 15th.



The weather equipment, known as the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R Series (GOES-R), will provide meteorologists with an array of powerful tools.



The satellite will improve hurricane tracking and intensity forecasts, increase thunderstorm and tornado warning lead time, improve aviation flight route planning, and provide data for long-term climate variability studies.

The GOES-R weather satellite was built by Lockheed Martin.

