GOES-16 sends first images back to Earth

The system we have been giving you “First Alert” about for the past couple of days is coming together to our west and will lead to a round of storms overnight.More >>
The system we have been giving you “First Alert” about for the past couple of days is coming together to our west and will lead to a round of storms overnight.More >>
New cabins will soon be available for rent near the lake in Scottsboro. They're located at the Jackson County Park.More >>
New cabins will soon be available for rent near the lake in Scottsboro. They're located at the Jackson County Park.More >>
Limestone County deputies arrested an Athens man on animal cruelty charges late Tuesday.More >>
Limestone County deputies arrested an Athens man on animal cruelty charges late Tuesday.More >>
A suspect is in custody. Fire investigators in Arab believe he is somehow connected to an overnight house fire.More >>
A suspect is in custody. Fire investigators in Arab believe he is somehow connected to an overnight house fire.More >>
Two people say they rented a Huntsville home, only to find out the city condemned the property.More >>
Two people say they rented a Huntsville home, only to find out the city condemned the property.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A 13-year-old boy from Ohio asked his mother to get him a Prince Charming costume to do something special for his little sister she will never forget.More >>
A 13-year-old boy from Ohio asked his mother to get him a Prince Charming costume to do something special for his little sister she will never forget.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.More >>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.More >>