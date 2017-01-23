Man who shot Madison County deputy apologizes, sentenced

A man who shot a Madison County deputy during a traffic stop says he's sorry.

Joseph Shriver will spend the next 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

READ MORE: Former Army Private charged with shooting 2 law enforcement officers

Shriver, 28, briefly spoke to former Madison County deputy Brent Beavers during Monday’s court hearing. Seconds later, the judge handed down the sentence.

Shriver said nothing to reporters as he entered and exited the courtroom.

According to authorities, Shriver tried to rob a Madison County convenience store in November 2011. Beavers responded to the call and intercepted Shriver without knowing he was the convenience store suspect. The prosecutor said Shriver was going more than 100 mph when he was pulled over, got out with an assault rifle and shot 15 times at Beavers, seriously wounding him.

In court, Shriver stood 20 feet from Beavers and told him, "It's been five long years and I put you and your family through a lot of hell...I threatened to take you away from your loved ones. I hope you can forgive me one day. I don't ask for your mercy."

“I do forgive him,” Beavers told reporters after the hearing. “It's not my place to take it any further than that. I've let this whole thing steal my joy for 1,883 days now and it is what it is. I'm blessed and I'm just going to take it at that.”

Shriver is already serving an 18-year prison sentence in Tennessee due to injuries he caused to a Tennessee police officer the same night he shot Beavers.

Both sentences run concurrently.

READ MORE: Man accused of shooting 2 officers in 2011 back in Madison Co. to face charges

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48