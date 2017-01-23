Huntsville chop shop suspect in custody following standoff

Huntsville police were in a standoff at Whiplash Kustoms one day after announcing the discovery of alleged illegal activity at the same business. Police say the suspect, Eric Shea Lambert, barricaded himself inside.

He was taken into custody without incident after about three hours.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Whiplash Kustoms on Washington St., the alleged "Chop Shop" HPD discovered @waff48 pic.twitter.com/rdk6DykcVt — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) January 24, 2017

Lambert returned to the custom body shop the day after it was raided by police. Investigators said they discovered Lambert was running a "chop shop" out of the business and put out warrants for his arrest.

On Tuesday, police tried to enter the building, but the doors were locked and they couldn't communicate with him inside. They got a tip that Lambert may have been armed, so they brought in the bomb squad, SWAT team and K-9 units. Police say they surrounded the building, eventually made entry, and found Lambert hiding on a shelf in a back room. He was taken into custody without incident.

Lt. Stacy Bates said Lambert has three felony warrants for receiving stolen property and receiving a stolen auto.

Washington Street was closed down as a precaution because it's a busy road and there's a daycare just down the block from the auto body shop.

Huntsville Police Burglary Investigators uncovered a "Chop Shop" operation at a Whiplash Kustoms. Watch more now on @waff48 app & website — Jonathan Radford (@RadfordReports) January 23, 2017

This started Monday when Huntsville police uncovered a "chop shop" operation at a custom car shop. Investigators said Lambert took off before officers could search Whiplash Kustoms on Washington Street.

While he was on the run, Lambert posted a profanity-laced video on Facebook saying the charges were dropped. Police said Monday night that it isn't true and that he was still wanted,

The investigation began when officers were called to a burglary at storage unit on County Line Road. After reviewing surveillance video, investigators searched Whiplash Kustoms and report finding several stolen motorcycles, a Ford Mustang stolen in Georgia and a Dodge Ram 1500 taken from a Huntsville auto dealership.

Investigators say the Ford Mustang was completely stripped and the Dodge Ram was in the process of being stripped.

Officers say they recovered several other stolen items during the search.

Lambert later posted a profanity-laced video on Facebook saying the charges were dropped. Police say that isn't true and that he's still wanted.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48