Huntsville chop shop suspect in custody following standoff

Overnight storms are pushing east of the Valley. Cloud cover will quickly decrease from west to east. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s, which is where we should be for this time of year.More >>
The westbound lanes of Highway 72 at Shields Road is shut down due to an 18-wheeler crash.More >>
Investigators are looking into what caused a home on Claty Drive to go up in flames Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m.More >>
President Donald Trump's tax cut plan that rolled out Tuesday includes reducing corporate tax rate to 15 percent.More >>
An 18-wheeler collided head-on with a Corvette near Gurley Wednesday night.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
An alleged gunman and a bystander at a gas station were both wounded during an officer-involved shooting incident at the Walmart on Bush River Road on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
