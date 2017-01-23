Lauderdale County couple killed in reported murder-suicide

A husband and wife are dead after an alleged murder-suicide in Lauderdale County.

Investigators believe the two died late Sunday or early Monday. Family discovered the bodies of Lisa and Reggie Balentine inside their Westfork Drive home in Killen.

The couple was in their early 60s.

Chief Deputy Richard Richey said Reggie Balentine shot his wife then turned the gun on himself.

Richey said the husband was dealing with some health issues.

The investigation is ongoing.

