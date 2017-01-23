Best Buy in Florence set to close

Shoppers line up at Best Buy in Florence for Christmas shopping in November 2015. (Jim Hannon/Times Daily)

The Best Buy in Florence is set to close February 25, 2017. The Best Buy spokesperson said they have notified the employees of the store closing.

"We do not take these decisions lightly, but have made the decision to not renew the lease of the store therefore it will be closing," said Best Buy Spokesperson Danielle Schumann.

Best Buy confirms Florence Store closing Feb. 25. "We do not take this decision lightly, but we won't be renewing the lease of the store." — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) January 23, 2017

The store opened back in June of 2001.

