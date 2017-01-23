Jackson Co. man convicted of murdering wife loses appeal

A man convicted of murdering his wife in Jackson County lost an appeal Monday morning.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals turned down Barry Whitton's request for a rehearing.

Whitton was convicted in 2015 for the murder of his first wife, Michelle.

She was killed in 1997 and her body was found buried in a shallow grave in Dekalb County weeks later.

Whitton was already serving 10 years in federal prison for a weapons conviction when he was found guilty of the murder.

He's now serving life in prison at Alabama's Donaldson Correctional facility.

