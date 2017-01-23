Redstone app saves one woman's day

Joan Olszowy had been home taking care of her sick child in December 2016. She was running around her house in Hampton Cove that morning, frantically trying to get out the door.

“It was in front of Christmas. It was hectic. I was stressed with her, the paperwork and everything,” said Olszowy.

Olszowy made arraignments to meet her husband, Tom, at FOX Army Health Center on the Arsenal that day. But that’s when she heard a notification on her phone from the Redstone Explorer app.

“Little banner pops up that says ‘Fox Army Health Center is closed.’ It was like, ‘Oh, I don’t have to waste this time going in there.’ It’s such a long drive and there was so much going on. And I would have lost an hour that I really didn’t have to give,” explained Olszowy, “I called my husband and said, ‘Hey, I’m not coming into the Arsenal.’ And He asked why and I said, ‘Check the app!’”

By getting that simple notification about the closure from the Redstone Explorer, Olszowy got the rest of her day back to take care of her child.

“It was easier for me cause I could stay here with her. As a parent, that’s where you want to be,” said Olszowy.

“Almost every day somebody runs into something that relates to Redstone. So, having an app with information that is public to not just the employees on base is something we haven’t had before,” said Allen Wampler, the deputy program manager for the app.

He described what it’s like to design something that helps his the Tennessee Valley.m

“It’s something we’re proud of that we’re being able that we’re being able to give back to the community. We’re also providing something that could be a safety factor,” said Wampler.

The Redstone Explorer app can send out push alerts on a smartphone alert if there is a danger on the post, if there are events going on the Arsenal, even provide a map of the installation, along with notifications for important information that hit home with the Olszowy family.

“It was a life-saver that day because it was one less thing I had to stress about,” said Olszowy.

The Redstone Explorer app has only been out since December. We spoke to the developers and they plan to continue to expand the different features, including real time gate information for openings and closing of lanes. No specific time for when that will be added.

