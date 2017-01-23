Chemical scare at UAH dorm - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By Amber Eady
The University of Alabama at Huntsville spokesman Ray Gardner said a student improperly mixed two chemicals Monday morning in the North Campus Residence Hall just before 7 o'clock.

Gardner said the incident was isolated to the student’s bedroom in the residence hall and that the student was hospitalized. The student was later reported to be in stable condition.

Three other roommates in the four-bedroom suite have been checked out by HEMSI and suffered no effects from the incident. 

