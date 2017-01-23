Chemical scare at UAH dorm

The University of Alabama at Huntsville spokesman Ray Gardner said a student improperly mixed two chemicals Monday morning in the North Campus Residence Hall just before 7 o'clock.

#BREAKING Ongoing hazmat situation at @UAHuntsville at North Campus Residence Hall pic.twitter.com/bpi2AlFapY — Jonathan Redford (@RadfordReports) January 23, 2017

Gardner said the incident was isolated to the student’s bedroom in the residence hall and that the student was hospitalized. The student was later reported to be in stable condition.

Several residents just got out of a HEMSI ambulance and appear to be fine as they return into the building. @waff48 — Jonathan Redford (@RadfordReports) January 23, 2017

Three other roommates in the four-bedroom suite have been checked out by HEMSI and suffered no effects from the incident.

