Flooding effecting roads in DeKalb County

Governor Kay Ivey is ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff for the 6th anniversary of the April, 27 2011 tornado outbreak.More >>
Who's in and who's out? Speculation is swirling over who will be joining the race for the U.S. Senate since Governor Kay Ivey decided to move up the special election to August.More >>
The weather pattern gets more active over the next few days so make sure you have the First Alert Weather App to get updates on any potential severe weather threats.More >>
Seven inmates in the Marshall County Sheriff's Office were charged in connection with jail disturbance.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is warning people about a phone scam targeting people around the country.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.More >>
