Flooding effecting roads in DeKalb County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Flooding effecting roads in DeKalb County

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

According to the DeKalb County EMA, there are a few roads in the area that are being by flooding.

  • Hammondville – Rock Ridge Road
  • Ider – Highway 323
  • Sylvania – County Road 112
  • Ft. Payne between Collinsville some roads were impacted
  • Will’s Creek

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly