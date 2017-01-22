2017 Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Twelve new members of the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame will be named in 2017.



The new class will be honored during an induction dinner on Monday, April 10, at the Von Braun Center.



The 2017 class includes:

Gene Bright - Former Alabama A&M coach and administrator

Willard Brooks, Jr. - 5-time Paralympian gold medalist

Amy Carter - Multi-sport athlete and All-American soccer player at Randolph School & Emory University

Kent Chambers - Former Bob Jones coach & athletic director

J. Wayne Fears - Outdoorsman & published author

Bob Ford - Former Johnson High School basketball All-State player, David Lipscomb standout

Mike Good - Championship winning baseball coach at Madison Academy

Eddie Jacques - Tennis champion from Huntsville High School. Won 3 SEC singles championships at Georgia, certified U.S. Tennis Pro

Lee Knight - Tight end, linebacker and kicker for Huntsville High ('83-86). Started at linebacker at North Carolina State.

Dean Sanders - All-conference defensive lineman for North Alabama. Played at Butler High School. Coached at Lee, Butler, Huntsville & Columbia High Schools.

Rick Sirmon - Champion golfer at Butler High School. Played for the University of Alabama and later in a professional career.

Scott Tillery - All-city baseball player for Grissom High School in the 1980s. Played baseball for Auburn.

Count on WAFF 48 to bring you more from the April event.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48