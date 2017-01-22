Escaped Limestone County inmate in custody - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Escaped Limestone County inmate in custody

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

An escaped Limestone County inmate is back in custody. 

The Limestone County Sheriff Office confirmed Christopher Usery has been captured. 

Usery escaped his work release at Vulcan Plastics in Athens on Sunday.
 

Usery escaped in his girlfriend’s car late Saturday night after reportedly brutally beating her in the parking lot.

It's not clear how authorities captured Usery. 
 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly