Escaped Limestone County inmate in custody

A man was shot in Albertville Monday afternoon.More >>
A man was shot in Albertville Monday afternoon.More >>
More changes are coming to South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.More >>
More changes are coming to South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.More >>
A clear night with less fog for your Wednesday morning commute.More >>
A clear night with less fog for your Wednesday morning commute.More >>
Huntsville Huntsville West Coworking has received the city's first "This Place Matters" award from Mayor Tommy Battle.More >>
Huntsville Huntsville West Coworking has received the city's first "This Place Matters" award from Mayor Tommy Battle.More >>
"Save Our School" is the message the Paint Rock Valley community wants to get across to the school district that will vote on whether or not to close the Paint Rock Valley School on Thursday.More >>
"Save Our School" is the message the Paint Rock Valley community wants to get across to the school district that will vote on whether or not to close the Paint Rock Valley School on Thursday.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Louisiana State Police is searching for a suspect near Grace and Alice Streets following a vehicle pursuit, authorities said. Washington-Marion is on lockdown, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman. The vehicle was stolen and the suspect is believed to be an escaped convict from Mississippi. When the suspect got out of vehicle, it was still moving, Anderson said. A trooper jumped in the vehicle to stop it from hitting a house. Anderson urged residents to be cautious. ...More >>
Louisiana State Police is searching for a suspect near Grace and Alice Streets following a vehicle pursuit, authorities said. Washington-Marion is on lockdown, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman. The vehicle was stolen and the suspect is believed to be an escaped convict from Mississippi. When the suspect got out of vehicle, it was still moving, Anderson said. A trooper jumped in the vehicle to stop it from hitting a house. Anderson urged residents to be cautious. ...More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>