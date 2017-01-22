Escaped Limestone County inmate in custody

An escaped Limestone County inmate is back in custody.



The Limestone County Sheriff Office confirmed Christopher Usery has been captured.



Usery escaped his work release at Vulcan Plastics in Athens on Sunday.



BREAKING: LCSO has Christopher Cody Usery in custody. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) January 23, 2017

Usery escaped in his girlfriend’s car late Saturday night after reportedly brutally beating her in the parking lot.



It's not clear how authorities captured Usery.



