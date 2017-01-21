Florence woman's death ruled homicide

Florence police say an ongoing death investigation has now been ruled as a homicide.

Police were called to a welfare check in the 300 block of Simpson Street at about 10 a.m. on Jan 21. They found a woman dead inside the apartment.

Police identified her as 33-year-old Andrea Susan Forbes. Police say she was originally from Tennessee and had been living in Florence since at least 2015.

No one else was in the apartment when they found her.

Investigators originally said there was no immediate signs of foul play. Forbes' body was sent for an autopsy.

On Wednesday, the Florence Police Department was notified by the by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville that Forbes' death has been ruled a homicide.

The cause of death was not released.

No suspects have been announced.

Detectives continue to interview potential witnesses and friends of the victim in order to establish a timeline of events leading to her murder. Police say the evidence and statements collected so far lead detectives to believe that there are likely additional members of the community with information about this case. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.

"Our primary focus at this time is in providing closure to a family who has tragically lost a love one. This case is still very active. We do not believe that this was a random act of violence and believe that Ms. Forbes was specifically targeted in this case. Specific details about the manner of death will not be released at this time as they are critical to insuring justice for the deceased and her family," Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said in a press release.

"Additionally, I would like to personally recognize the extraordinary individual effort from each member of our detective squad. Each of them have worked tirelessly since Saturday to gather and collect evidence, identify and locate potential witnesses, and to ensure all of those responsible will be held accountable for this crime."

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48