Limestone County man arrested for string of vehicle burglaries

Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a man following a series of vehicle burglaries which occurred during basketball games at Clements High school, Ardmore High School and Tanner High School between December 20 and January 5.

James Darrel McDaniel, 46, has been charged with seven counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, in addition to one count of Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Degree.

Investigators identified McDaniel’s vehicle, a white 2006 Nissan Maxima with a tan hood and bumper, from a security video obtained following an incident at Tanner High School on January 5.

McDaniel was apprehended on January 18 after a vehicle matching the description from the security footage was stopped by a deputy. Stolen property from a recent burglary at Ardmore High School was found in his possession.

The Sheriff’s Office reports McDaniel stole cash and luxury items such as designer purses from the vehicles he targeted. Authorities linked the suspect to much of the stolen property through images recovered on his phone.

At the time of his arrest McDaniel was also in possession of an Athens State Championship key ring that had been reported stolen in October at Point Mallard Park.

McDaniel is believed to have been driving a Nissan Altima prior to the fall that was also white with a dark hood, very similar in appearance to the Maxima. He has been known to frequent Killen, Sheffield, Rogersville, and Trinity, and is known to have committed vehicle burglaries in Athens, Limestone County and Decatur.

Any agencies investigating similar vehicle burglaries where a white Altima or Maxima was spotted are encouraged to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

McDaniel is being held at the Limestone County Jail on $19,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48