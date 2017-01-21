Auburn hires Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator

Mostly clear tonight with scattered fog possible for the morning commute.More >>
Mostly clear tonight with scattered fog possible for the morning commute.More >>
A man was shot in Albertville Monday afternoon.More >>
A man was shot in Albertville Monday afternoon.More >>
A Shoals student is fighting for his life after suffering a serious brain injury playing the popular game Knockerball.More >>
A Shoals student is fighting for his life after suffering a serious brain injury playing the popular game Knockerball.More >>
The Albertville Aggie band has done it again. They are going to participate in this coming year's Rose Bowl Parade.More >>
The Albertville Aggie band has done it again. They are going to participate in this coming year's Rose Bowl Parade.More >>
Huntsville firefighters say the Dollar General on Madison Pike is a total loss following Sunday's fire.More >>
Huntsville firefighters say the Dollar General on Madison Pike is a total loss following Sunday's fire.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Comedy Central's The Daily Show has never been particularly kind to Alabama, with multiple segments over the years poking fun at the Yellowhammer State. More of that can be expected starting Monday in what may be a first for the show: A full week dedicated to the state.More >>
Comedy Central's The Daily Show has never been particularly kind to Alabama, with multiple segments over the years poking fun at the Yellowhammer State. More of that can be expected starting Monday in what may be a first for the show: A full week dedicated to the state.More >>
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
The controversial Mississippi state flag will no longer fly in front of city buildings in Biloxi.More >>
The controversial Mississippi state flag will no longer fly in front of city buildings in Biloxi.More >>
The case is under active investigation and at this time, no criminal charges have been filed against anyone involved. Investigators will be re-interviewing the parties involved as well as any witnesses.More >>
The case is under active investigation and at this time, no criminal charges have been filed against anyone involved. Investigators will be re-interviewing the parties involved as well as any witnesses.More >>