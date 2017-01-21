Auburn hires Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator

Madison native Chip Lindsey will return to Alabama to coach the Auburn Tigers.



Auburn confirmed the hire Saturday morning.



Lindsey is a graduate of Bob Jones High School in Madison. He played college football at North Alabama before transferring to the University of Alabama as a student.



Lindsey coached high school football at Colbert Heights and Spain Park before taking on a role as an analyst at Auburn.



He worked under Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in 2013 when the Tigers made a National Championship run.



Lindsey went on to run the offenses at Southern Mississippi and Arizona State before accepting the job at Auburn.



"I'm excited to welcome Chip Lindsey to the Auburn family," Gus Malzahn said. "I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead our offense and his strength in developing quarterbacks makes him the perfect fit."

"My family and I are very excited to return to Auburn and our home state," Lindsey said. "Both are very special places to us. I looking forward to reuniting with Coach Malzahn and his staff. They are great coaches and great people. I look forward to being part of something special and helping Auburn win championships."



Lindsey replaces Rhett Lashlee, who left after four seasons to be the offensive coordinator at Connecticut.

