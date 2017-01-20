Eagle Awareness Program begins at Lake Guntersville State Park

The annual Eagle Awareness Program kicks off this weekend in Marshall County.

The program recognizes the American bald eagle, which has made a resurgence in population after almost becoming extinct in the area nearly 40 years ago.

Officials at Lake Guntersville State Park got a little excitement earlier this month when they discovered a new eagle's nest inside the park. Officials estimate there are now 20 such nests in Marshall County.

Starting on Saturday, there will be field trips in the morning to see various eagle's nests. In the afternoon, they will have a birds of prey program at 2 p.m.

This year they are also including a Sunday afternoon program, and this year will have something extra special.

“This is something new this year. We will have a bald eagle every Saturday at 2 o'clock. That has not been done in the past. It's very hard for our presenters to get a bald eagle, so we're really excited about the fact that we have one every weekend this year,” said Amanda Glover, assistant naturalist at Lake Guntersville State Park.

It kicked off Friday with an evening program at Lake Guntersville State Park.

The event goes on each weekend through Feb. 19.

