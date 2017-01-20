Asbury High School getting football field

It appears the last high school in Marshall County will finally be getting a football field.

Residents began expressing concerns after bids for the project came in far above budget. But school officials say they're going to make it happen.

It was a tough first year this season for Asbury, who sported their first varsity team. Every game was an away game. Now they can look forward to playing on their own field.

Site preparation could begin as early as next week for the football field at Asbury High School.

People are chipping in to make it happen because buds came over so much.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the county commission is helping with the site prep.

A contractor is building the field, and the school board will build the locker rooms and concession stand.

Wigley said the goal is to get the field built, but they may have to use a portable locker room and concession stand until they can be built.

Meanwhile, parents and grandparents say it means a lot.

“I have a grandson that's going to play. He will be a senior next year. He's played every year we had pee wee here. I have one playing pee wee that's coming up. I want a football field. We deserve a football field,” said Belinda Childress, who has a grandson on the team.

The school board is expected to meet next Thursday to approve the bid to construct the field.

Wigley anticipates the field will be ready for football season next fall.

