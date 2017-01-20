3 shot outside KFC in Russellville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

3 shot outside KFC in Russellville

By Jake Berent, Reporter
By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
RUSSELLVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Russellville police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting outside KFC on Highway 43.

Police charged three people with attempted murder on Tuesday:

  • Victor Barrera | 20-years-old, of Russellville
  • Martin Pedro | 23-years-old, of Russellville
  • Rogelio Garza | 24-years-old, of Russellville

Police say Barrera and Garza drove themselves to Memphis, Tennessee. Police are on their way to pick them up.

Pedro was in Huntsville Hospital.

Police say it happened in the parking lot between KFC and Dollar General.

Police say three people were injured. One victim was taken to Russellville Hospital then airlifted to another hospital because of the severity of his injuries. Two were driven to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The extent of their injuries isn't known.

One person was detained in Memphis. there is no word on charges yet.

A witness said he was getting food in the drive-thru when he saw a fight break out. He said one of the men puled a gun, fired several shots, then fled in a vehicle.

