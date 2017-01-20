Morgan County man sees Trump inauguration firsthand

A Morgan County businessman who helped Donald Trump become president was among the hundreds of thousands at the National Mall on Friday when he took the oath of office.

Tom Fredricks told WAFF 48 News by phone on Friday that he planned to honor an invitation to one of the three official inaugural balls. The Trump campaign invited Fredricks to attend the inaugural because of the work he put in for the candidate.

The "Trump Make America Great Again" bus tour stopped for a rally at his Priceville business, Fredricks Outdoor, two weeks before Election Day. He joined the tour into the key battleground state of North Carolina to campaign for Trump with supporters and lawmakers, including Alabama Rep. Ed Henry.

Fredricks said he is elated that Trump is now president and is thankful he could see the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power firsthand.

"I think the Trump revolution is a testament to the resolve of the American people. You know, as a society, when we have the privilege in America when things aren't going the way that we like, we change it. And we've shown that spirit is alive and well today, and I was proud to be a part of it," said Fredricks. "It's been a great experience."

"The weather held off. Everything went well. I think more people arrived at the inauguration than anticipated. Some of us got pushed into some overflow areas. But the weather held off, and it went off without a hitch," he said.

Fredricks said before he leaves Washington, Congressman Mo Brooks will give him a tour of the Capitol building.

