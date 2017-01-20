WAFF 48 News at Noon expanding to 1 hour - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WAFF 48 News at Noon expanding to 1 hour

(WAFF) -

WAFF 48 is expanding its News at Noon to a full hour starting Monday, January 23rd. 

Anchor Elizabeth Gentle explains that the extra half hour will feature a variety of new content ranging from community headlines, exercise and savvy shopping tips. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Saturday tornado touchdown confirmed in Cullman County

    Saturday tornado touchdown confirmed in Cullman County

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:38:56 GMT

    During the severe weather event on Saturday, radar indicated there was possible (but unconfirmed)  tornadic activity in Cullman County.  On Sunday the National Weather Service and Cullman County EMA survey team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado near Jones Chapel and straight-line wind damage near Battleground.  It was determined that a 200-yard swath of damage adjacent to widespread straight-line wind damage was attributed to an EF-1 tornado. Max winds were estim...

    More >>

    During the severe weather event on Saturday, radar indicated there was possible (but unconfirmed)  tornadic activity in Cullman County.  On Sunday the National Weather Service and Cullman County EMA survey team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado near Jones Chapel and straight-line wind damage near Battleground.  It was determined that a 200-yard swath of damage adjacent to widespread straight-line wind damage was attributed to an EF-1 tornado. Max winds were estim...

    More >>

  • David: Rain moving out, sun moving in

    David: Rain moving out, sun moving in

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:35:37 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    Off and on drizzle or light rain will continue through this evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and patchy fog is also possible to begin your Monday.

    More >>

    Off and on drizzle or light rain will continue through this evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and patchy fog is also possible to begin your Monday.

    More >>

  • Power restored in West Huntsville

    Power restored in West Huntsville

    Sunday, April 23 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-04-23 18:48:38 GMT

    Huntsville Utilities reports that service has been restored to all impacted areas. 

    More >>

    Huntsville Utilities reports that service has been restored to all impacted areas. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly