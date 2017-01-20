WAFF 48 News at Noon expanding to 1 hour

During the severe weather event on Saturday, radar indicated there was possible (but unconfirmed) tornadic activity in Cullman County. On Sunday the National Weather Service and Cullman County EMA survey team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado near Jones Chapel and straight-line wind damage near Battleground. It was determined that a 200-yard swath of damage adjacent to widespread straight-line wind damage was attributed to an EF-1 tornado. Max winds were estim...