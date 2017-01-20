22 gambling machines seized at Madison County thrift store - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

22 gambling machines seized at Madison County thrift store

(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating illegal gambling at a business.

A bust was executed at a thrift store at 2817 G Highway 72. Deputies seized 22 machines at about 7:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies say 21 of those machines were operating, and money was taken from the machines.

Two people were questioned, but no arrests have been announced.

There is no word on how much money was taken.

The gambling operation was happening in the back of the building behind a locked door, according to authorities.

Deputies have been investigating this case for months.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Saturday tornado touchdown confirmed in Cullman County

    Saturday tornado touchdown confirmed in Cullman County

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:38:56 GMT

    During the severe weather event on Saturday, radar indicated there was possible (but unconfirmed)  tornadic activity in Cullman County.  On Sunday the National Weather Service and Cullman County EMA survey team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado near Jones Chapel and straight-line wind damage near Battleground.  It was determined that a 200-yard swath of damage adjacent to widespread straight-line wind damage was attributed to an EF-1 tornado. Max winds were estim...

    More >>

    During the severe weather event on Saturday, radar indicated there was possible (but unconfirmed)  tornadic activity in Cullman County.  On Sunday the National Weather Service and Cullman County EMA survey team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado near Jones Chapel and straight-line wind damage near Battleground.  It was determined that a 200-yard swath of damage adjacent to widespread straight-line wind damage was attributed to an EF-1 tornado. Max winds were estim...

    More >>

  • David: Rain moving out, sun moving in

    David: Rain moving out, sun moving in

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:35:37 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    Off and on drizzle or light rain will continue through this evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and patchy fog is also possible to begin your Monday.

    More >>

    Off and on drizzle or light rain will continue through this evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and patchy fog is also possible to begin your Monday.

    More >>

  • Power restored in West Huntsville

    Power restored in West Huntsville

    Sunday, April 23 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-04-23 18:48:38 GMT

    Huntsville Utilities reports that service has been restored to all impacted areas. 

    More >>

    Huntsville Utilities reports that service has been restored to all impacted areas. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly