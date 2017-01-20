22 gambling machines seized at Madison County thrift store - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

22 gambling machines seized at Madison County thrift store

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating illegal gambling at a business.

A bust was executed at a thrift store at 2817 G Highway 72. Deputies seized 22 machines at about 7:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies say 21 of those machines were operating, and money was taken from the machines.

Two people were questioned, but no arrests have been announced.

There is no word on how much money was taken.

The gambling operation was happening in the back of the building behind a locked door, according to authorities.

Deputies have been investigating this case for months.

