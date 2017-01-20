Teen arrested on assault charges for stabbing

During the severe weather event on Saturday, radar indicated there was possible (but unconfirmed) tornadic activity in Cullman County. On Sunday the National Weather Service and Cullman County EMA survey team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado near Jones Chapel and straight-line wind damage near Battleground. It was determined that a 200-yard swath of damage adjacent to widespread straight-line wind damage was attributed to an EF-1 tornado. Max winds were estim...More >>
Off and on drizzle or light rain will continue through this evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and patchy fog is also possible to begin your Monday.More >>
Huntsville Utilities reports that service has been restored to all impacted areas.More >>
Two people are dead following an ATV accident at Stoney Lonesome Park. The coroner confirms the accident happened Saturday afternoon. No word on how many other people were involved. The park hosted a hill climb competition on Saturday.More >>
Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday dropping hail and heavy rain.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
