Teen arrested on assault charges for stabbing - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Teen arrested on assault charges for stabbing

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Jarquez Derrick (Source: Huntsville Police Department) Jarquez Derrick (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police have arrested a teen on assault charges after a stabbing Thursday night on Barbara Drive. 

Police say 18-year-old Jarquez Derrick was arrested and charged with assault. 

Derrick and the victim got into an altercation when Derrick stabbed the victim. 

The injuries were not serious.

