Teen arrested on assault charges for stabbing

Huntsville police have arrested a teen on assault charges after a stabbing Thursday night on Barbara Drive.

Police say 18-year-old Jarquez Derrick was arrested and charged with assault.

Derrick and the victim got into an altercation when Derrick stabbed the victim.

The injuries were not serious.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48