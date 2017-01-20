Escape with Chris Evans - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Escape with Chris Evans

(WAFF) -

Escape with Chris Evans 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Two people killed in ATV accident

    Two people killed in ATV accident

    Sunday, April 23 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-04-23 16:21:17 GMT

    Two people are dead following an ATV accident at Stoney Lonesome Park.  The coroner confirms the accident happened Saturday afternoon.  No word on how many other people were involved.  The park hosted a hill climb competition on Saturday. 

    More >>

    Two people are dead following an ATV accident at Stoney Lonesome Park.  The coroner confirms the accident happened Saturday afternoon.  No word on how many other people were involved.  The park hosted a hill climb competition on Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Lauren: Cool, cloudy, damp Sunday

    Lauren: Cool, cloudy, damp Sunday

    Sunday, April 23 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-04-23 15:27:03 GMT
    Source: WAFFSource: WAFF

    Although the storms are gone, it will stay fairly damp today. Off and on drizzle can be expected through the evening hours.

    More >>

    Although the storms are gone, it will stay fairly damp today. Off and on drizzle can be expected through the evening hours.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: April 22nd hail & storm damage

    SLIDESHOW: April 22nd hail & storm damage

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:18:06 GMT

    Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday dropping hail and heavy rain.

    More >>

    Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday dropping hail and heavy rain.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly