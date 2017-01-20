Morning Headlines: Trump to become 45th president on rainy Inauguration Day

Trump to become 45th president on rainy Inauguration Day

Rain may dampen the pomp, circumstance and the parade, but Donald J. Trump will take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States in a ceremony that begins Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET. With no political experience, but with an understanding of branding and showmanship honed by his years in business and as star of NBC's reality show The Apprentice, the billionaire rode a wave of populism into office that surprised most pundits and establishment politicians, including Republicans and tea partiers.

Syria: IS destroys part of Roman theater in Palmyra

Islamic State group militants destroyed a landmark ancient Roman monument and parts of the theater in Syria's historic town of Palmyra, the government and opposition monitoring groups said Friday. Maamoun Abdulkarim, the head of Syria's antiquities department, said the militants destroyed the facade of the second-century theater along with the Tetrapylon, a cubic-shaped ancient Roman monument that sits in the middle of the colonnade road that leads to the theater.

Attorney: President Obama denies pardon application from Don Siegelman

The attorneys for former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman says his application for a pardon has been denied by President Barack Obama. Siegelman was sentenced to more than six years in prison following his corruption conviction. After initial time spent in a federal facility, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals approved his release from prison in 2008 pending his appeal of the conviction.

Gusty storms, heavy rain this weekend

Patchy fog and drizzle are possible this morning, but the steady rain has moved out. Dry weather can be expected through tonight. We’ll be warm and muggy today with highs in the lower 70s. More rain and storms arrive over the weekend. Our first round moves in as early as daybreak Saturday. A few storms may become strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail.

