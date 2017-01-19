Final 2 candidates interview for Madison City Schools superintendent

A tough decision is ahead for the Madison City school board. The interviews are complete, and now they'll decide who takes over as the district's new superintendent.

Reginald Eggleston and Robby Parker wrapped up their interviews on Thursday. Both spoke to their strengths.

Eggleston has had to make some tough financial decisions as assistant superintendent for Mobile County Schools. Eggleston was more direct and specific about budgetary challenges than any candidate so far. He talked about some of his tough decisions, such as closing and consolidating schools in Mobile County.

Wwhen it comes to growth in Madison, his philosophy is that funds need to be secured before they look at any type of building and expansion.

“Whether it's strategic planning, whether it's dealing with a budget, creating a budget or looking back at how we need to reduce the budget, I just think my experience have prepared me for the challenges here,” said Eggleston.

Parker's interview felt like the board was interviewing an old friend. His personality and familiarity with the district came out when he jokingly introduced himself to the board, shaking hands saying, "Hi, Robby Parker, nice to meet you."

Parker talked a lot about his high level of visibility and involvement in the district and how that translates to strong relationships between his staff and students.

“I don't have to have a 90-day plan, or a 180-day plan, I've got a tomorrow plan. Because I've got 29 years of forming relationships in the district, I understand what we need and where we need to go,” said Parker.

Local parent Staci Sellers sat in on both interviews. She has one child in the district in fourth grade and another about to enter kindergarten next year. She said it’s going to be a tough call for the board on who to choose.

“I thought they were great. The board is going to have a very hard decision ahead of them,” said Sellers.

If you weren't able to attend the meeting, the Madison City school board said they will post the interviews in their entirety online by tomorrow. You can also fill out a parent survey to share your thoughts on the decision.

The Madison City Schools district website is here. You can share your feedback here.

The board said they hope to have their decision, by their next scheduled board meeting on Jan. 26.

