Michigan superintendent interviews for Huntsville City Schools superintendent

The threat for severe weather is ending across the Valley from west to east.More >>
Storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday dropping hail and heavy rain.More >>
Cullman County Sheriff's Office deputies have captured a fugitive inmate who walked off his work release detail Thursday afternoon. Christopher Williams, a non-violent offender who was scheduled to be released within days, was arrested after being located in Belmont, Mississippi.More >>
Highway 231 at Agua Dr. has reopened after an earlier accident shut down the roadway.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The department's D.U.I. Task Force utilizes data to determine traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville. TMore >>
