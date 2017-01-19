Michigan superintendent interviews for Huntsville City Schools superintendent

The Huntsville City school board interviewed their third superintendent candidate to possibly lead Huntsville City Schools.

Robyne Thompson grew up in Huntsville and has been in education for 20 years. She's currently the superintendent of East Lansing Public Schools in Michigan.

WAFF 48 News asked her what she wants to bring to school system. She replied, "I would say my experience with working in large suburban school districts with very diverse student populations, so I think that would be a selling point and my work with minority student achievement and avid and all those different programs."

Verna Ruffin of Jackson-Madison County, Tennessee Schools will interview on Friday. Matthew Akin of Piedmont City Schools will be the final candidate on Monday.

