Huntsville man accused of murdering wife, son to plead insanity

A Huntsville man charged with killing his wife and son intends to plead not guilty because of insanity.

Stephen Marc Stone filed a notice of intent on Thursday to pursue a special plea of "not guilty by reason of insanity.

READ MORE: Huntsville man indicted for capital murders of wife, son

Stone is accused of strangling his wife, Krista, and 7-year-old son, Zachary, in February 2013. He faces two counts of capital murder.

The state is seeking the death penalty.

READ MORE: State seeks death penalty in Huntsville double murder case

READ MORE: Police search for motive in Huntsville double murder

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48