Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boaz; driver and passenger arrested

Although it won’t rain the entire day in every location, today is looking quite stormy.More >>
Cullman County Sheriff's Office deputies have captured a fugitive inmate who walked off his work release detail Thursday afternoon. Christopher Williams, a non-violent offender who was scheduled to be released within days, was arrested after being located in Belmont, Mississippi.More >>
Highway 231 at Agua Dr. has reopened after an earlier accident shut down the roadway.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The department's D.U.I. Task Force utilizes data to determine traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville. TMore >>
There was a shooting overnight at Wild Bill's Sports Bar and Grill. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Madison Police responded to the scene and the offender was immediately taken into custody. No additional details are available at this time.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
A possible tornado ripped through parts of Colonial Beach and Westmoreland on Friday night, leaving 30 people without a place to stay.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
