Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boaz; driver and passenger arrested

Although it won’t rain the entire day in every location, today is looking quite stormy.More >>
Cullman County Sheriff's Office deputies have captured a fugitive inmate who walked off his work release detail Thursday afternoon. Christopher Williams, a non-violent offender who was scheduled to be released within days, was arrested after being located in Belmont, Mississippi.More >>
Highway 231 at Agua Dr. has reopened after an earlier accident shut down the roadway.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The department's D.U.I. Task Force utilizes data to determine traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville. TMore >>
A fire early Saturday morning damaged between 15 and 18 boats in Guntersville. It happened near The Pointe restaurant. Guntersville Firefighters immediately called for backup when they arrived on the scene. They contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to the restaurant. Emergency responders say there were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
The body of the second person killed in a late-night boat crash on Lake Murray has been recovered. The body of the second person killed in a late-night boat crash on Lake Murray has been recovered.More >>
