Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boaz; driver and passenger arrested

A pedestrian was injured by a car near Seay Avenue and Highway 431 in Boaz Wednesday morning.

The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday when a small vehicle hit a woman. Boaz police say the woman was taken just down the road to Marshall Medical Center South and airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

Chief Scott Farish said the pedestrian was standing a foot off highway 431 when she was struck.

Police say the driver and passenger were both arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the driver, 58-year-old Robert Keeling of Gadsden, was arrested on possession of prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

Officers say the passenger fled, but was caught. Robert Simmons, 29, also of Gadsden was arrested on outstanding warrants.

“They could be facing charges. The investigation is still going on and, you know, other things is taking place,” said Farish.

Both men remain jailed.

The woman's condition is not immediately available.

